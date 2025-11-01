CM honours Sarasamma teacher, writer MM Basheer at language day celebration

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 1 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday honoured Malayalam teacher K K Sarasamma and writer M M Basheer as part of the Malayalam Language Day and Official Language Week celebrations here.

The Chief Minister said that Sarasamma Teacher and Basheer have worked with deep dedication for the Malayalam language for several decades.

“As part of Malayalam Day, the government is honouring two distinguished individuals — Sarasamma Teacher, who has been training children and interested adults across generations in Aksharaslokam, Kavyakeli, and Kavyalapanam; and Dr M M Basheer, a noted linguist, critic, and writer,” Vijayan said while announcing the honours.

Sarasamma, a native of Elanji near Muvattupuzha, currently residing in Kochi, started a WhatsApp group a few years ago where poetry enthusiasts engage in literary discussions.

She also runs a YouTube channel that promotes Malayalam language and poetry.

Both platforms have earned wide appreciation from literature lovers and writers across age groups.

Dr M M Basheer has authored over 50 books on Malayalam poetry, short stories, and novels.

His notable critical studies include Kumaaranaasaante Rachanaasilppam and Aadhyakalakadhakalum Aadhya Niroopanavum. He received the Puthezhath Raman Menon Award in 1989.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said his government has been implementing several programmes to make Malayalam the sole administrative language of Kerala.

“In recent years, there has been a growing sense of love and interest toward Kerala’s culture and our mother tongue, even among government employees. This interest should be reflected significantly in the functioning of our administrative system,” he said.

Vijayan noted that Malayalam has been recognised as a classical language at the national level.

“But to truly deserve that status, Malayalam must find a prominent place in every sphere of Malayali life — in education, administration, and the judiciary,” he added.

He recalled that the first government of Kerala, under the leadership of E M S Namboodiripad, initiated efforts to make the mother tongue the language of administration.

In 1957, the government appointed a committee headed by K C Achutha Menon to study the implementation of Malayalam as the administrative language.

The Kerala Official Language Act was passed in 1969, and in 2015, a notification was issued making Malayalam the administrative language in all departments and institutions across the state.

The order allowed the use of English and minority languages only where legally required and directed that Malayalam be used exclusively in all other cases, he said.

“Although a directive was issued to strictly enforce this from May 1, 2017, the government has noted that some departments still fail to comply adequately. The government believes that Malayalam should not become the administrative language through compulsion but through conviction,” Vijayan said.

He said that the state continues to take strong measures to promote language learning and to make Malayalam the language of administration.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that although Malayalam has attained classical language status, certain linguistic issues remain. “There is still inconsistency between handwriting and print, and the writing style lacks uniformity,” he said.

According to him, to address this, the government formed the Language Guideline Expert Committee in 2021, chaired by V P Joy, IAS. The committee promptly submitted its report, based on which the Department of Official Language published a handbook titled The Writing System of Malayalam and developed ten new typefaces.

He said the Malayalam Language (Promotion and Enrichment) Bill of 2015 was rejected by the President in 2025.

“To ensure the comprehensive advancement of Malayalam, the government has now prepared a new bill — the Malayalam Language Bill, 2025 — which was passed by the Kerala Legislative Assembly on October 10. Once it receives the Governor’s assent, it will become law,” Vijayan said.

Emphasising the cultural importance of the mother tongue, the Chief Minister said it reflects a people's historical experience, consciousness, and identity. "It is through the mother tongue that human beings develop linguistic ability, communication skills, learning capacity, and social awareness from childhood," he added.