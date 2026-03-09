CM hosts dinner for J&K Ranji Trophy champions, presents Rs 2 crore award

Jammu, Mar 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday hosted a dinner here in the honour of the members of the Union Territory's cricket team, which recently won the Ranji Trophy for the first time in more than six decades.

Abdullah along with his Cabinet colleagues and senior officers warmly welcomed the players and also handed over Rs two crore award money to them in recognition of their historic triumph.

BCCI president Mithun Manhas was also present on the occasion, an official said.

Jammu and Kashmir bagged their maiden Ranji Trophy title, holding eight-time champions Karnataka to a draw in which the former gained a 291-run first innings lead at Hubballi on February 28.

Congratulating the players on their remarkable achievement, the chief minister wished them continued success and encouraged them to keep making the region proud on the national stage.

Earlier on February 28, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who is an avid cricket fan, reached Hubballi in Karnataka to witness the final day of the Ranji Trophy Final and announced a Rs 2 crore cash reward for the players and support staff soon after the J&K team lifted the trophy.

Describing the triumph as a defining chapter for J&K cricket, he also declared that members of the title-winning squad would be eligible for government appointments under the newly notified policy for outstanding athletes.