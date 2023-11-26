CM House gears up for the first 'full-time Janata Darshan'

Bengaluru, Nov 26 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will hold a grievance redressal programme Jana Spandana on November 27 morning, providing on-the-spot solutions to aggrieved people.

The chief minister's office said in a statement that it has made all the preparations for the programme.

Additional Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goyal visited Siddaramaiah's home office 'Krishna' in the evening and reviewed the final preparations.

The statement said that "20 counters have been set up to receive complaints and two counters have been set aside for senior citizens and people with special needs. Complaints received will be sorted, department-wise, (and) will be recorded in the software." Applicants will be given an acknowledgment letter, after which the CM will hear the complaints and suggest solutions, it said.

A circular has already been issued to all the government secretaries and heads of departments, asking them to be present in person.

Deputy commissioners, zilla panchayat chief executive officers and superintendents of police, as well as all the district, sub-division and taluk level officers have been asked to be present at Krishna, the statement said.

It added that it is mandatory for citizens attending 'Janata Darshan' to produce their Aadhaar card or ration card for identification.

The statement also said that complainants can easily find find out the status of the application, as it would be documented. PTI GMS ANE