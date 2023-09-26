CM inaugurates Assam Bhawan in Tamil Nadu's Vellore

Guwahati, Sept 26 (PTI) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday inaugurated the new Assam Bhawan in Tamil Nadu's Vellore, which will help people visiting the town from the Northeastern state for various purposes, mainly medical treatment.

The aim of constructing it was to provide comfortable accommodation to the people of Assam seeking medical treatment at the Christian Medical College in Vellore, Sarma said.

Additionally, it will also benefit students from the state going to study at the Vellore Institute of Technology, he said.

Sarma said the state government was planning to construct Assam Bhawans in important cities across the country, with Pune and Ahmedabad being the priorities.

These guest houses will provide affordable accommodation to students, their guardians, patients and their families, besides people on vacations, he said.

Discussions were underway with the Lt Governor of Delhi for a plot to construct another Assam Bhawan in the national capital, Sarma said.

The Assam Bhawan project in Vellore was executed in four phases with a budget of Rs 22.83 crores, officials said.

The building has a total construction area of 4,340 sq with a variety of accommodation options, including VVIP and VIP suites, double-bedded rooms, and dormitories for males and females, they said.

It is built on a 1755.20 sqm plot acquired from the Tamil Nadu government, they added.

The inauguration programme was attended by state ministers Ranjit Dass and Ashok Singhal, besides senior officers of the Assan government. PTI DG DG SOM