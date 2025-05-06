CM inaugurates BRPL substation to boost power supply in south west Delhi areas

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday inaugurated a 66/11KV GIS grid power substation at the Palam village (Manglapuri) in southwest Delhi, and asserted that her government is committed to ensure 24x7 uninterrupted electricity supply in the city.

The state of the art substation will serve a population of one lakh, she said. Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood also accompanied her at the inauguration of the substation.

"Delhi has scarcity of land and this substation located at a multi-storey building suits the circumstances in the city. It's a big achievement of the Delhi government," the chief minister said.

Sood said the gas-based grid is a useful and significant facility in view of safety as well as scarcity of land. It will solve the problems of tripping of line and voltage fluctuations, he said.

This grid substation, which can be remotely accessible through supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) command centre, is an important milestone in establishing Delhi as a power hub, the minister said.

The substation operated by the BSES discom BRPL will boost Delhi's rapidly growing energy needs, said a statement.

The 63 MVA capacity of the substation will meet the present load and future demand surge. It's one of the NCR's most space-efficient substation equipped with advanced safety systems, including nitrogen-based fire suppression, said the BSES statement.

Strategically located in one of the capital’s fastest-developing zones — comprising Palam, Dwarka, Manglapuri and surrounding areas -- the grid will significantly enhance the reliability, quality, and resilience of power supply for over one lakh residents, it said.

It will also cater to critical infrastructure such as a DTC bus depot and cooperative group housing societies, the statement said.

Palam MLA Kuldeep Solanki, BSES director and group CEO Amal Sinha, BRPL CEO Abhishek Ranjan, and BYPL CEO Amarjeet Singh were present at the launch ceremony.

The commissioning of the Palam village grid is timely, given that the current electricity load in the area is already around 35 MVA. With a capacity of 63 MVA, the new substation will not only meet the existing demand but also accommodate future growth, it said.

Developed on a footprint of only 1170 square metres, it is among the most space-efficient extra high voltage (EHV) sub-stations in the NCR, it said.

Owing to space constraints, the BRPL adopted a unique Ground +2 vertical configuration, instead of the conventional Ground +1, allowing optimal use of space and seamless integration of equipment, it added. PTI VIT VIT MNK MNK