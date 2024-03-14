CM inaugurates HP's first outdoor escalators at Shimla's Jakhu temple

Shimla, Mar 14 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday inaugurated Himachal Pradesh's first outdoor escalators at the Hanuman temple in Jakhu here.

Built at a height of 2,455 metres above sea level and at a cost of Rs 7.94 crore, the four escalators can carry 6,000 people per hour.

The escalators from the parking lot would facilitate the people visiting the temple. They have safety brakes on both sides to ensure the well-being of the visitors, Sukhu said.

According to an official statement, paintings depicting the scenes from the epic of Ramayana have been installed at different levels of the escalators.

The escalators have a combination of materials on the facade which allows an ample amount of natural light to enter. Moreover, LED spotlights have been installed to enhance the experience of the pilgrims, it said.

The chief minister said Jakhu temple was a prominent religious attraction and steps will also be taken to provide other facilities there. He also paid obeisance at the temple. PTI BPL RHL