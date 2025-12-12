CM inaugurates Kochi-Muziris Biennale, announces Rs 7.5 crore support for sixth edition

Kochi, Dec 12 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday inaugurated the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, a visual art festival, and announced financial assistance of Rs 7.5 crore for the event here.

The sixth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB), featuring 66 artists and collectives from 25 countries, will be held across 22 venues in the city over the next 110 days.

In his inaugural address, Vijayan said the state government would continue to support art movements that uphold diverse cultures worldwide.

"We are living at a time when evil forces misuse art for dangerous political gains. The biennale strives to counter such attempts to build a monolithic society," he said.

The CM also highlighted the need for greater cooperation and financial support from corporates and cultural organisations.

"If Kerala has found a place on the global map of art, the biennale has played a major role in it," he said.

He described the festival as an "open gate that brings fresh breaths of cultures from across the globe." State Industries Minister P Rajeev released a short guide to KMB-2025, handing over the first copy to former Union Minister K V Thomas.

KMB founder-mentor and CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby launched the biennale's signature film.

Venu V, president of the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF), said KMB has emerged as a unique model in the global art world.

KMB President Bose Krishnamachari, presenting the report on the sixth edition, said the biennale would turn Kochi into a "temporary university of contemporary art." Curator Nikhil Chopra spoke about KMB-2025's vision.

"It is only with a lot of creative pain that we can bring before you a sense of ease," he said.

Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, MLAs K J Maxi and T J Vinod, Kerala Tourism Director Sikha Surendran, and Tourism Secretary K Biju among others attended the inaugural event.

The function concluded with a public concert by Shanka Tribe featuring Neha Nair, Resmi Satheesh and Shahabaz Aman. PTI TBA TBA SA