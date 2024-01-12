CM inaugurates Krusho Odisha 2024, requests women to play active part in agriculture

Bhubaneswar, Jan 12 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated Krushi Odisha-2024, during which he laid foundation stones of the new building of IMAGE to be constructed at a cost of Rs 113 crore and the Rs 28-crore Krushi Udyog Bhawan.

The event's theme this year is 'celebrating women in agriculture'.

Calling upon women to participate in agriculture in large numbers, Patnaik said empowering women not only empowers a family, but benefits the entire society.

He said that through Mission Shakti, women have become partners in all aspects of development including agriculture.

Asserting that there are many opportunities for women in the field of agro business, Patnaik said schemes like ‘Amara Mukhyamantri Krushi Udyog Yojana’, ‘Millet Mission’, ‘Coffee Mission’ and others will help women to excel in agriculture business. He appealed to women to take advantage of these schemes.

Noting that his government’s KALIA scheme is one of the best plan for farmers in the country, Patnaik said his government has extended the scope of KALIA scholarship through which farmers' children can get a boost for higher education.

Patnaik said agricultural scientists and field-level experts have an important role in the growth of the agricultural sector in the state. The CM welcomed their views and suggestions for the improvement of agriculture and the welfare of farmers.

The CM also laid the foundation stone for the new campus of IMAGE (Institute on Management of Agricultural Extension) at Siripur here. The campus will be built at an investment of Rs 113 crore and operate as a Center of Excellence in the field of agricultural extension.

Similarly, Krushi Udyog Bhawan is being established at Nayapalli at an investment of Rs 28 crore to encourage farmers in the field of agro business.

Patnaik felicitated eminent agricultural scientist Dr Swati Nayak and nearly 17 farmers were awarded under the Mukhyamantri Abhinaba Krushi Yantrapati Saman Yojana. As many as 10 successful women farmers were felicitated for their contribution in the farming sector.

Patnaik also launched the ‘SAFAL’ portal of Odisha State Cooperative Bank’s Agricultural Loan Module. This will enable farmers to get crop loans quickly and conveniently. He also inaugurated an agricultural exhibition organized on the occasion.

Informing about the three-day event, an official said there will be 17 technical sessions in coordination with different state government departments, central government, ICAR institutes, CGIAR institutions, and NGOs along with farmer scientist interactions, seminars, farmer facilitation centre, experience learning centre, display of farm machinery, exhibition stalls on the farm produces, felicitation of awardees for women farmers and women SHGs. PTI AAM AAM MNB