CM inaugurates newly constructed SDM office in West Sikkim

Gangtok, Dec 16 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang inaugurated the newly constructed Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) office building at Dentam in Gyalshing district on Thursday, an official statement said.

The state-of-the-art facility is expected to enhance administrative efficiency and bring governance closer to the people of West Sikkim, it said.

"This building is not merely a structure but a beacon of our dedication to bringing governance closer to the people," the chief minister said while speaking at the inauguration.

The modern infrastructure is designed to improve public service delivery while fostering growth and development in the area, the CM said.

The SDM office will be a hub for addressing the needs and grievances of the local community, bridging the gap between the administration and the citizens it serves, the chief minister added. PTI COR SBN SBN