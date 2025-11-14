CM inaugurates residential block for govt employees in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 14 (PTI) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday inaugurated a newly constructed block of residential flats at Muthi, strengthening the government’s housing infrastructure for employees in Jammu, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah formally opened the facility by cutting the ceremonial ribbon and later inspected several units. The new block comprises 28 one-room flats built as ground-plus-six structure, with each compact unit featuring a bedroom, living area, kitchen and washroom, officials said. They said the design focuses on efficient space utilisation and cost-effective construction.

The chief minister expressed satisfaction over the aesthetics and layout of the flats, hoping the project would help address accommodation needs of government employees.

“Our aim is to bridge the gap in government accommodation by creating modern, employee-friendly residential spaces across Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Abdullah also inspected ongoing work on 56 two-room residential flats at Ahata Amar Singh and Sarwal, slated for completion by December 2025.

He directed officers to ensure optimal land use, high construction quality and the phased replacement of old and unsafe quarters.

The chief minister said that the combined 84 new residential units coming up at Muthi, Ahata Amar Singh and Sarwal will significantly ease the shortage of government accommodation. PTI AB MNK MNK