CM inaugurates 'T'gana Zone at Osaka Expo during Japan visit

Hyderabad, Apr 21 (PTI) Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, currently on a visit to Japan, inaugurated the 'Telangana zone' in the Bharat Pavilion at the Osaka Expo on Monday.

Telangana became the first Indian state to be present at the Osaka Expo which is organised once in five years, an official release said here.

The state will showcase its arts, culture, business and tourism potential to visitors from across the world at the Expo, it said.

Besides wooing investors, the state chief minister, during the Japan visit, sought the cooperation of Japanese agencies for Telangana's development in various sectors.

Reddy had on on April 17 sought about Rs 11,700 crore loan from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for Hyderabad Metro Rail phase-2 project.