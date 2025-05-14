CM inspects Nilgiris Medical College Hospital, assures more amenities

Udhagamandalam, May 14 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday inspected the Nilgiris Government Medical College Hospital and assured more amenities to the state-run facility.

Stalin, during his visit to the hill district, spoke to the patients at the medical college hospital on the amenities and their healthcare needs.

Speaking to reporters, Stalin said he visited the hospital to inspect the new facility built at a cost of over Rs 143 crore.

The facility has become very popular with the people and about 1,300 outpatients get treated daily and services for inpatients are also very good, he said.

Stalin said people now avail diagnostic services such as MRI and CT scan at free of cost at the hospital. Before the launch of such facilities in the government hospital, they used to spend a lot in private hospitals.

The CM said he interacted with medical college students and sought to know about the amenities available and grievances, if any.

"They said they do not have any grievances. Necessary additional facilities will be made available and the government is prepared to do that," the CM said.

Patients said they get excellent healtcare in the hospital that has all modern amenities.

Nilgiris MP A Raja, senior district and hospital officials joined Stalin in the inspection.

On April 6, 2025, Stalin inaugurated the new 700-bed facility, built at a cost of Rs 143.69 crore on the Nilgiri Government Medical College Hospital premises at Udhagamandalam, popularly known as Ooty. PTI VGN ADB