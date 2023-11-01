CM Jagan Mohan Reddy participates in Andhra Pradesh Formation Day celebrations

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday participated in the State Formation Day celebrations at his camp office in Tadepalli.

Advertisment

He received a guard of honour from the Police department and hoisted the national flag in the presence of some Ministers and senior officials.

"A separate state for the Telugu people became a reality due to the sacrifices of Potti Sriramulu and several other people. Today, we are going ahead with their inspiration to offer welfare and development to every family in the state," said Reddy.

He also garlanded a bust of freedom fighter Sriramulu.

Advertisment

"As people of Andhra Pradesh we should strengthen ourselves and also take steps to strengthen our country," he said, extending greetings on the state's Formation Day.

Later, he released a book titled 'Swatantrodyamamlo Andhrulu: Unsung Heroes', authored by R Mallikarjuna Rao, Director, Department of Language and Culture.

Tourism Minister R K Roja, Women and Child Welfare Minister K V Ushasri Charan, Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy, DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Culture & Tourism) Rajat Bhargava, senior officials and people's representatives participated in the programme.

Andhra Pradesh was formed on November 1, 1956, carved out of the erstwhile Madras Presidency.