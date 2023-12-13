CM Jagan urges officials to highlight benefits of YSR Aarogyasri scheme to people

Amaravati, Dec 13 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday directed Medical and Health Department officials to instill confidence in people that all Aarogyasri cardholders can avail free treatment up to Rs 25 lakh under the YSR Aarogyasri health scheme.

He issued these guidelines during a review meeting prior to the launch of the extended YSR Aarogyasri scheme held at his camp office here.

The CM highlighted that the state government has enhanced the limit of free medical treatment to Rs 25 lakh under humanitarian grounds and called on officials to act with responsibility while passing on the benefits to eligible people.

"The Government has the responsibility to extend the benefits of health and education to people as a matter of right. Officials should give assurance to people that any eligible person who is in need of medical treatment for any ailment can avail it free of cost up to Rs 25 lakh under Aarogyasri," said Reddy in an official press release.

Following the launch of the extended YSR Aarogyasri scheme on December 18, Reddy noted that MLAs will participate in the follow-up programmes in every constituency.

He also instructed officials to widely disseminate the guidance video on how to avail free treatment via YSR Aarogyasri, including the various wings of the health department chipping in.

Meanwhile, new YSR Aarogyasri scheme cards are being printed which will be distributed across the state by January-end.

Likewise, Reddy directed officials to launch the second phase of Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha (health scheme) from January 1, with health camps in the villages of rural areas and wards of urban areas.

The CM also directed officials to extend renal treatment being offered to Uddhanam kidney patients in other areas as well. PTI STH SDP SS