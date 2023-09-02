CM KCR hails Aditya-L1 launch, says ISRO achieved another big milestone in space research

Hyderabad, Sep 2 (PTI) Expressing delight over the successful launch of Aditya-L1, India's first solar mission, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday said ISRO achieved another big milestone in the field of space research. ISRO on Saturday launched the Aditya-L1, eyeing history again after its successful lunar expedition, Chandrayaan-3, a few days ago.

The Chief Minister said the achievement by the India's scientists in the field of space research stood as a role model for the world and it is a proud moment for every Indian, a release from the Chief Minister's office said.

Rao, also known as KCR, said that ISRO achieved another big milestone in the field of space research.

KCR congratulated the ISRO Chairman, scientists and other technical staff, the release added. PTI VVK SS