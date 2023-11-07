CM KCR says it was Congress which defeated BR Ambedkar in Parliamentary polls, BRS stands for Dalits

Chennur/Manthani (Telangana), Nov 7 (PTI) Asserting that the BRS stands for the welfare of Dalits, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday alleged it was the Congress party which defeated Dr BR Ambedkar in a parliamentary election (in 1950s).

Speaking at a poll rally here, Rao said it was his government which erected the 125-ft tall Ambedker statue, tallest in the world, near the state secretariat in the capital Hyderabad and also introduced schemes like Dalit Bandhu for the uplift of SCs.

Seeking votes for the party candidates, KCR told the people to be aware of the track record of political parties before casting their franchise for them as vote will decide the fate for the next five years.

"Dalits were used as vote-banks (by other parties). The BRS government will work until the last Dalit family gets Dalit Bandhu. Ambedkar undertook a lot of struggles for Dalits. It was the Congress party which ensured his defeat in the Parliamentary elections (earlier). You should know the history of who defeated Ambedkar in the Parliamentary elections. The Congress party defeated him and did not implement his ideology," Rao said, taking a dig at the grand old party.

Attacking the BJP, Rao alleged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has been selling off airports, seaports, railways and coal mines also.

Addressing the gathering, comprising mostly Singareni Collieries Company Ltd workers and employees, Rao said it was his government which enhanced the profits of the SCCL.

"This inefficient and useless Congress government (earlier) was unable to run the company (SCCL). It (the then Congress government) raised loans from the Centre and as it could not repay the loans, they sold out 49 per cent stake to the Centre. You people should ask who shelled out 49 per cent stake to the Centre," Rao charged.

He said the BRS party was born with the sole purpose of achieving Telangana statehood and developing it if the mandate is given.

He said there is not enough political maturity in the country even after 75 years of independence and there is a need for a system wherein "people should win" in elections not leaders.

Dubbing Congress leaders in Telangana as "puppets," Rao said it was the Congress party, which merged Telangana with Andhra Pradesh in 1956, against the will of the people here.

He said the Congress party which ruled the state for 10 years failed in providing proper drinking water or irrigation facilities before Telangana was achieved.

He further alleged that it was Congress party which delayed Telangana formation by 14-15 years despite assurance.

KCR asked the people to defeat the Congress party as its leaders were saying that they would abolish Dharani, an integrated land management portal of the state government.

Alleging that there is buying and selling of party tickets in the Congress, the BRS supremo asked why all the schemes that are being implemented in Telangana are not provided in the states ruled by the grand old party.

Narrating the BRS government's achievement, he said the SCCL’s profits jumped to Rs 2,184 crore now from Rs 419 crore in 2014 when the state was formed.

He said the BRS government has given almost Rs 1,000 crore crore as bonus to the workers and employees of the state-owned coal miner.

According to him, when the Congress was in power, SCCL workers used to get a share of 18 per cent from the company's profits and now it has been increased to 32 per cent by the BRS government.

He said Telangana is the only state which provides 24 hours free power to farmers and even Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Modi, doesn't provide such a facility. PTI GDK SS