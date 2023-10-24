CM KCR to resume Telangana election campaign on Oct 26 after Dussehra break

Hyderabad, Oct 24 (PTI) Ruling BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will resume his campaign for the November 30 legislative assembly polls on October 26 after a Dussehra break.

Rao, also known as KCR, will address rallies in Achampet, Wanaparthy and Munugode assembly segments on October 26.

On October 27, he will speak at public meetings in Palair, Mahabubabad and Wardhannapet.

Rao's campaign will be on till November 9 when he will submit his nomination from Gajwel and Kamareddy constituencies.

He is representing Gajwel in Siddipet district in the outgoing legislative assembly.

Rao had kicked off his campaign on October 15 at Husnabad in Siddipet district after releasing the BRS manifesto in Hyderabad.

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission, the Gazette Notification for the Telangana assembly election would be issued on November 3. November 10 is the last date to file nominations.

Polling will be held in Telangana on November 30 and votes will be counted on December 3. PTI SJR GDK SJR ANE