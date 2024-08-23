CM Kejriwal approves development projects worth Rs 7 Cr for his New Delhi Assembly constituency

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently in judicial custody, has approved development projects worth Rs 7 crore for his New Delhi Assembly constituency, according to a statement issued on Friday.

Even in jail, Kejriwal is concerned about the people of Delhi, the statement issued by his office said. The chief minister was given permission by the Rouse Avenue court for development projects in his constituency, it added.

Kejriwal appealed to his team to complete all the projects on time, so that the people of the constituency do not face any problem, the statement said.

The approved funds will be utilised for about 50 types of development works in various areas of the New Delhi Assembly constituency, including setting up a library, installation of CCTV cameras, indoor-outdoor gymnasium equipment and streetlights, mobile vans, laying of drainage and RCC roads and repair of roads, it said.

Kejriwal is lodged in the Tihar jail after his arrest on March 21 in a case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader had sought permission from the Rouse Avenue Court to release funds to complete the pending development projects in his constituency.

The court had issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the matter and the federal agency had not raised any objection to it, the statement said. PTI VIT RC