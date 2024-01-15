CM Kejriwal approves stringent action against 4 Delhi hospital doctors for patient 'turned away'

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved a health department proposal to take stringent action against four doctors days after the death of an injured man, who was allegedly denied medical assistance.

The proposal has now been forwarded to Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena for approval, according to a statement issued here on Monday.

Pramod, 47, who was arrested after a 21-year-old woman alleged that he had molested her in an inebriated state, died of the injuries he suffered after jumping out of a moving police van on January 3, a senior officer had said earlier.

He was allegedly denied admission by four government hospitals, including three Delhi government-run facilities, due to unavailability of beds or equipment.

According to the statement issued on Monday, the chief minister has sanctioned the Delhi health department's proposal for swift and rigorous measures against the four doctors, who "callously" refused medical assistance to the patient.

The proposal demanded strict action, citing a "complete lack of empathy and professionalism" on the doctors' part.

Kejriwal has forwarded the proposal to the LG, the statement added.

The health department proposed the dismissal of a doctor at the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital and another from the Lok Nayak (LNJP) hospital. It also sought the suspension of two more doctors from the hospitals.

After the January 3 incident, the Delhi government initiated action against the doctors. The medical directors of these hospitals were issued show-cause notices and a thorough investigation was conducted. The investigation report has found a lack of empathy and professionalism among the medical officials involved in this entire case, the statement said. PTI SLB IJT