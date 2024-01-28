Arvind Kejriwal condoles death of woman in Kalkaji temple stage collapse

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday condoled the death of a woman in a stage collapse incident at the Kalkaji temple and urged people to follow safety protocols while organising big events.

A 45-year-old woman died and 17 people were injured when the stage set up for a religious function at the temple here collapsed around 12.30 am on Sunday, according to police. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

"The accident that happened last night during a 'jagran' at the Kalkaji temple is tragic. A woman has died, may her soul rest in peace. I wish for the speedy recovery of the 17 injured people," Kejriwal said in a post on 'X' in Hindi.

कालकाजी मंदिर के जागरण में कल रात हुआ हादसा बेहद दुखद। हादसे में एक महिला की मौत हुई है, ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति दें। घायल हुए 17 लोगों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ।



मेरी सभी दिल्लीवासियों से अपील है कि किसी भी तरह के बड़े आयोजन में सुरक्षा मानकों का विशेष ध्यान… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 28, 2024

"I appeal to people of Delhi to take special care of safety standards in any kind of big event and make arrangements in such a way that no untoward incident happens," he added.

The police said a ''jagran'' (religious function) was organised at the Mahant Parisar of the Kalkaji temple on Saturday night and around 1,600 people attended it.

"No prior permission was granted for the event. However, sufficient staff was deployed to maintain law and order. There was a gathering of around 1,500 to 1,600 people at around 12.30 am on Sunday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.