CM Kejriwal grants permission to 23 shops, commercial establishments in Delhi to function 24x7

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has granted permission to 23 more shops and commercial establishments to remain open round the clock, in a boost to economic activities in the city.

The proposal has now been sent to the lieutenant governor for final approval, a Delhi government statement said.

All these establishments must strictly adhere to the provisions and rules of the Delhi Shops Establishment Act of 1954.

The government will keep strict surveillance over them to ensure strict action can be taken in case of any violation of the rules. These establishments belong to commercial, retail trade, or business categories, it said.

In recent years, the chief minister has granted permission to 699 shops and commercial establishments in the city to remain operational for 24 hours, the statement said.

"This initiative will create new employment opportunities for the youth, along with enhancing economic activities within Delhi," it said.

The Labour department of Delhi proposed the plan to the chief minister regarding the operation of these establishment belonging to commercial, retail trade, and business categories for round-the-clock operations.

Compliance of Sections 14, 15, and 16 of the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act of 1954 is mandatory for these shops and commercial establishments.

For instance, during summers, women employees will not be permitted to work in any establishment between 9 pm and 7 and, and during cold weather, between 8 pm and 8 am, it said.

Shops must be open and closed within specified times, and violation of this might lead to the closure of the commercial establishment. An additional 15 minutes will be allowed to open the shop if customers are waiting.

Different areas may have different timings for opening or closing shops, and owners must adhere to those, it added. PTI VIT SMN