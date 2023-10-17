CM Kejriwal meets Asian Games silver-medallist Deepak Punia

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday met wrestler Deepak Punia who won a silver medal in the recent Asian Games and said the government would honour the medal-winning athletes from the national capital.

Advertisment

Kejriwal said the wrestler "brought glory to our country and Delhi with his splendid performance. Congratulations on winning the silver medal in the Asian Games and best wishes for his future." "Delhi Government will soon honour Delhi's medal winning athletes of Asian Games," he added.

He further stated that the Delhi government is working to "nurture athletes' talent" by providing financial assistance under the Play and Progress, and Mission Excellence schemes.

"By strengthening sports infrastructure, we have developed new sports complexes in Najafgarh, Kair, Prahladpur, and synthetic court in Pooth Kalan," he said.

Thanking the chief minister, Punia said the facilities provided by the Delhi government helped them prepare well and win medals for the country.

"Thanks to excellent facilities provided by Delhi government, we were able to prepare well and win medals for the country. My dream is to win gold medal for India, and I am working diligently for it," Punia said. PTI ABU SMN