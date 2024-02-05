Arvind Kejriwal meets pilgrims leaving for Tirupati under Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday met the pilgrims leaving for Tirupti under the Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana and urge them to pray for the country and the people of Delhi.

He participated in a Bhajan Sandhya and interacted with senior citizens departing for Tirupati.

"I am very happy that you all are going to Tirupati today. You should pray for your families, the people of Delhi and for the peace and prosperity of the country," he said.

Kejriwal said they draw inspiration from Shravan Kumar to run the pilgrimage scheme.

"I am a son of Delhi and the people of Delhi are my family. My duty is to take senior citizens for pilgrimage," he added.