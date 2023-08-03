CM Kejriwal okays 24/7 operations of 29 more shops, commercial establishments in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday approved round-the-clock operations of 29 more shops and commercial establishments in the national capital.

Advertisment

The main objective behind allowing these shops and business establishments to operate 24 hours is to create more employment opportunities along with strengthening the economy of Delhi, said a statement from the chief minister's office.

This decision will also go a long way in providing a boost to the night life in the city, it added.

These 29 establishments that have been allowed to operate 24 hours by the chief minister are shops, restaurants, retail trade or business and commercial category establishments. After the approval of the chief minister, the proposal will now be sent to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi for further action.

Advertisment

Under the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act of 1954, a total of 35 individuals expressed their interest in operating shops for 24 hours by applying online to the Delhi Department of Labour.

Among the 35 applications, three were incomplete, and incorrect information was provided during the investigation. Consequently, these three applications were put on hold. Similarly, within the 35 applications, three duplicates were identified, indicating that a single applicant had submitted two applications. After the investigation, one of the applications was cancelled.

Kejriwal has already granted permission for 552 shops to operate 24 hours. In June this year alone, he approved 155 shops and commercial establishments for 24-hour operation. On the other hand, from 1954 to 2022, over the past 68 years, only 269 shops and establishments were granted permission for 24-hour operation.

The AAP dispensation approved 24-hour operations for four categories of shops and commercial establishments. In the shop category, community centres, Karol Bagh, Old Rajendra Nagar, Outer Ring Road, Chanakyapuri, District Centre Laxmi Nagar, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, Shakarpur, Rani Bagh, metro stations, Sarita Vihar, Main Market Rajouri Garden, Laxmi Nagar Commercial Complex, Terminal 3, and Khan Market will be allowed to operate 24 hours.

In the commercial category, Diplomatic Enclave, hotels and restaurants near the IGI Airport, and establishments in logistics and warehousing will be allowed to operate 24/7. In the restaurant category, food product shops will be open in Uttam Nagar, Paschim Vihar, Urdu Bazaar, and Jama Masjid. Similarly, in the retail trade category, FMCG grocery stores in Dwarka, Prashant Vihar, Vikaspuri, Punjabi Bagh, Kotla Mubarakpur, Hauz Khas, and Dwarka Sector 19 will be allowed to operate 24 hours. PTI SLB CK