CM Kejriwal participates in Chhath festivities in New Delhi constituency

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday offered prayers on the occasion of Chhath Puja in his constituency. He participated in festivities and various programmes organised for Chhath Puja in Lakshmibai Nagar, East Kidwai Nagar, and Kali Bari in his electoral constituency New Delhi, said an official statement.

The chief minister met devotees and extended his best wishes on the occasion. He also prayed to 'Chhathi Maiya' to shower people with happiness and bless every home abundantly, the statement said.

The Delhi government has constructed 1,000 Chhath ghats this year so that people from Purvanchal living in Delhi can celebrate the festival.

He shared a clip of his worship and interaction with the devotees on X, formerly Twitter. "Along with all my Purvanchali brothers, sisters and mothers of Delhi, I participated in the great festival of folk faith 'Chhath Puja', offered Arghya to Lord Surya and prayed to Chhathi Maiya for everyone''s good health, happiness, prosperity and happy life. Jai Chhathi Maiya," he said in a post on X. Earlier in the day, he had posted on X, "Heartfelt wishes to all of you on the worship of Lord Surya and the grand festival of faith Chhath Puja. May Chhathi Maiya keep you all healthy, happy and prosperous, and fulfil all your desires." PTI SLB RPA