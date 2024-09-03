CM Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar walks out of jail after SC grants bail

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar on Tuesday walked out of Tihar jail after getting bail in the Swati Maliwal assault case, official sources said.

Kumar was released at 2 pm from the jail number five, where he was lodged for more than three months, the sources added.

On Monday, the Supreme Court had granted bail to Kumar, noting that he has been in custody for more than 100 days.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan also took into account the fact that the prosecution has proposed to examine more than 51 witnesses and said the trial will take time to conclude.

It also noted that since the charge sheet in the case has already been filed, Kumar's release will not cause any prejudice to the investigation.

Kumar allegedly assaulted Maliwal on May 13 at Kejriwal's official residence. He was arrested by the Delhi Police on May 18.

An FIR was registered against Kumar on May 16 under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to criminal intimidation, assault or using criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe, and attempt to commit culpable homicide.