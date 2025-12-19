CM Khandu directs officers to ensure Itanagar-Banderdewa highway completed in winter

Itanagar, Dec 19 (PTI) Expressing concern over the delay and "poor execution" of the NH-45's Itanagar-Banderdewa section, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday said it has caused public hardship, particularly during the monsoon season.

Emphasising immediate corrective measures, he said instructions have been issued to ensure that the road is made "safe, fully trafficable, and fit for uninterrupted vehicular movement within this winter".

"This is a crucial 11.5-km road in the state capital, and delays along with poor execution have caused avoidable hardship to the public, especially during the monsoon," he said in a post on X after chairing a review meeting.

"This critical road will now move forward with urgency, accountability, and a people-first approach,” he said, underlining that lapses in execution would no longer be tolerated.

The Itanagar–Banderdewa stretch of NH 415 is of major strategic and economic importance as it serves as the primary gateway connecting Itanagar with the rest of the country via Assam.

The corridor is vital for the movement of essential supplies, emergency services, and defence logistics, while also supporting trade, tourism and administrative mobility in the capital region.