CM Khattar should have called all-party meeting: Hooda on flood situation

Chandigarh, Jul 14 (PTI) With 13 Haryana districts affected by recent heavy rains and subsequent flooding in many parts, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said Chief Minister M L Khattar should have called an all-party meeting to discuss the situation.

During a press conference here, after the party submitted a memorandum to the Haryana governor on the flood issue, Hooda when asked if he had spoken to Khattar, said, "It was the chief minister's duty to have called an all-party meeting." "The state is in a crisis, he should have held a meeting with all parties and discussed the issue. He should have clarified what is the situation," he said.

In its memorandum to Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, the Haryana unit of the Congress has sought an immediate survey to assess the loss of crops and property caused by floods in many parts of the state due to heavy rains so that compensation can be provided to affected people.

The party has also demanded that the government give a compensation at the rate of Rs 40,000 per acre for crop damage, rehabilitate people who have been displaced or whose houses have been damaged, proper compensation for losses suffered by traders and distribution of food items to the needy.

The memorandum stated that fodder for cattle should be ensured, and immediate and long term measures should be taken to prevent such a situation.

The governor was told by a Congress delegation led by Hooda and state Congress chief Udai Bhan that due to the recent heavy rains, large areas of many districts have been inundated.

In the memorandum, they alleged that this has exposed the mismanagement and inefficiency of the state government, as proper steps were not taken in time and the warnings of the meteorological department were ignored.

"The people of this region are becoming victims of the unforgivable negligence of the government and apathy of the administration," it said.

"We assure you that our party will extend all help and cooperation to the government in its efforts to alleviate the suffering of the people of the state," the Congress said in the memorandum.

It also said that though several days have passed, the administrative officers have not reached every affected village.

Hooda, who is the leader of the opposition in the assembly, told reporters that he and some other party leaders have visited the most affected areas. He added that after talking to the affected residents of these areas, they came to the conclusion that besides natural factors, man-made factors also led to floods.

Referring to some leaders of the ruling BJP in Haryana saying that the opposition should not politicise the flood situation, Hooda said raising people's problems and concerns is not politics.

The opposition cannot be a mute spectator as people of the state suffer due to floods, and it is "our duty to highlight the government's shortcomings", he said.

Hooda said that 'Dadupur-Nalvi' was the biggest water recharge project in north Haryana, which could have worked to protect Yamunanagar, Ambala to Kurukshetra from floods, but the BJP-led government de-notified the project as soon as it came to power.

"Similarly, illegal mining, which is flourishing under the patronage of the government, also played an important role in creating the flood situation," he claimed.

The former chief minister said that illegal mining has been revealed many times in the reports of the National Green Tribunal and the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

"From Dadam to Yamuna, the mafia has done mining, with complete disregard for rules. The mining mafia even changed the direction of rivers and this is the main reason why the water of rivers started coming towards residential areas," he added.

Responding to a statement of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal issue, Hooda said, "Had Punjab given SYL water to Haryana, it would not have had to face floods today. A large part of Haryana would have benefited from SYL water and Punjab would have been spared from flood-like calamity." Bhan termed as insufficient the government's announcement of a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of 21 people who died due to floods. The government should increase this amount to at least Rs 20 lakh, he said.

The recent incessant rains and the subsequent flooding caused by it has so far claimed 20 lives in Haryana and affected a crop area of 1.49 lakh acres.

According to state government figures updated until 4 pm Friday, the deaths due to rain-related incidents climbed to 20 from 16 earlier, with four more deaths being reported. PTI SUN ANB ANB