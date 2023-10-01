CM Khattar urges gaushalas in Haryana to provide shelter to stray cattle

Sonipat, Oct 1 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday urged 'gaushalas' to assist in providing shelter to stray cattle and said his government will extend full cooperation to them for the noble initiative.

According to an official statement, he specifically urged cow shelters in Sonipat district to set up a committee for the purpose of accommodating stray cattle and assured them of government support for their efforts.

Khattar attended a programme organised at the Sisana Gaushala in Sonipat on Sunday.

He also said a research centre will be established by the Gau Sewa Aayog in the state to focus on the development of indigenous cattle breeds and research on cow urine and cow dung among other related topics.

On this occasion, the chief minister also announced a grant of Rs 51 lakh for Sisana Gaushala for this year, in addition to the previous grant of Rs 42 lakh.

He said the Sisana Gaushala was established by Pandit Harnath in 1902 and it has received contributions from the panchayats of 61 villages and government grants on multiple occasions.

The chief minister encouraged the cow shelters to maintain accurate records of their livestock to facilitate government grant allocation.

He said that the number of cow shelters in Haryana has significantly increased from 215 in 2014-15 to 649 now. PTI SUN IJT IJT