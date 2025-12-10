CM kickstarts DMK''s ''My polling station'' phase 2 campaign for huge win in 2026 polls

Chennai, Dec 10 (PTI) Chief Minister M K Stalin took part in a DMK meeting here on Wednesday, marking the launch of the second phase of a campaign to further strengthen the party at the grassroots level ahead of the 2026 Assembly election to secure a huge win; better than what was witnessed in 2021 polls.

Stalin interacted with party functionaries here and asserted that Tamil Nadu would always be outside the purview of "arrogant Delhi," apparently hitting out at the BJP. In every polling station, "our black and red troops will teach you a fitting lesson," he said, taking a veiled dig at the BJP. Christened, "Tamil Nadu Thalai Kuniyadu, En Vakkuchavadi, Vettri Vakkuchavadi," (TN will not bow down, My polling station, victory polling booth), the campaign's second phase will cover 30 days from Dec 10 to Jan 10, 2026.

Under the second phase, party office-bearers, including those at the level of towns, local branches and panchayat unions, MPs and MLAs, will work in areas covered under more than 68,463 polling stations to ensure booth-specific big victories.

The goal is to further strengthen the party at the grassroots level by involving party workers, office-bearers and elected representatives. The tasks, in order to achieve the goal, includes encouraging the 6.8 lakh booth committee members, local-level strategies, street-corner meetings, door-to-door campaign plans and cross-checking voters in the electoral rolls.

According to a DMK statement, Stalin advised all party functionaries, including top leaders, to work to further strengthen the party at the booth level and get more votes than what was secured in the 2021 Assembly polls.

The CM also advised, "booth-specific vote target" in the meeting he presided at Alwarpet here. Party functionaries, keeping in mind the target set by the party president for that specific area, discussed strategies and presented them.

Under the first phase of the DMK polling station-level campaign (covering the SIR exercise in the state from 4 Nov, 2025 to 11 Dec), DMK's 6.8 lakh booth committee members worked to help the BLOs and voters.

In October, Stalin addressed the "My polling booth, victory polling booth," training programme for party functionaries.

The initiative involves coordinated work of party office-bearers, including those who hold office at the state level, at the grassroots level to ensure victory.

Stalin had said: "I will for sure take part in the campaign (under the My polling booth initiative in his polling station area) to ensure our victory." PTI VGN VGN ADB