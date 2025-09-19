CM Lalduhoma urges Mizo students to compete with their counterparts in rest of country

Aizawl, Sep 19 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday urged Mizo students to compete with their counterparts across the country.

Addressing an award distribution function in Serchhip, Lalduhoma said Mizoram's youth must strive to equip themselves with knowledge and skills to compete with students across the country.

"Although people say government jobs are hard to get these days, there is no dearth of such jobs if one has the required knowledge and skill," he said.

As Mizo students fail to fill vacancies or tribal quotas because of lack of skills and knowledge, there are many unemployed educated Mizo youths, he said.

"If our students are more educated and more skilled than other tribal students of our country, they will not be jobless," he added.