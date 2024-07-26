CM lands in jail if model suggested by AAP MLA is executed: Sawant taunts Viegas

Panaji, Jul 26 (PTI) In a swipe at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Venzy Viegas, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said in the legislative assembly that he will land in jail if he listens to the models suggested by the former.

"One fellow is already in jail," Sawant said, indirectly referring to Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail in an alleged excise scam.

CM Sawant and the AAP legislator were discussing the issues related to career guidance for students in the House during the ongoing monsoon session.

After a brief verbal exchange with the chief minister, Viegas said the model (of career guidance) followed by the Goa government is a failure.

"There is a failure in the model of this government in career guidance," he said.

Responding to his statement, Sawant said., "If we listen to his (Viegas') model, then chief minister gets jailed. One fellow is already in jail." Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam and has been granted interim bail by the Supreme Court. However, he is currently lodged in Tihar in a connected Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case.

Earlier, initiating discussion about the career guidance, the AAP leader said he had done a root cause analysis of why unemployment was on the rise in the state.

The career guidance approach of the government is not right, he alleged.

"The children (youth) are not opting for various jobs in our industry. I would request you to offer personalised career path guidance based on career co-piloting by using Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithm," he said.

Responding to this, Sawant told the House that in the last five years, the state government has been conducting career counselling programmes in schools for students.

The state government is also implementing skill upgradation and career guidance with the help of various departments, he said. PTI RPS MVG NP