CM lauds Asian Games medalists from TN, presents Rs 9.40 cr incentives

Chennai, Oct 12 (PTI) Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday lauded the spectacular performance of Tamil Nadu athletes in the 19th Asian Games at Hangzhou, and presented them cash incentive of Rs 9.40 crore.

Though the Indian athletes displayed remarkable skill and clinched an impressive 107 medals at the Asian Games 2023, the sportspersons from Tamil Nadu performed with dedication and won 28 medals, he said.

“Our players from Tamil Nadu won more medals which is a great joy for all of us. Out of the total 107 medals won by India, 28 were won by Tamil Nadu sportspersons. Our state is ranked fifth in India,” he said and urged the athletes to perform more to make the state numero uno in hauling medals at international meets.

Providing the medalists a total incentive of Rs 9.40 crore at an event held here, the Chief Minister said “I request you to continue to contribute in all the national and international competitions. Your successive victories will be a proud moment for you, Tamil Nadu and India.” The cash purse - Rs 50 lakh to gold medalist, Rs 30 lakh to silver and Rs 20 lakh to the bronze medalist - was not only a recognition of their success and an encouragement to perform more but also to inspire aspiring athletes and others to win laurels for the state, he said.

The Dravidian model of governance has been promoting all sectors and more on sectors like the sports department which has emerged as a star sector due to the “star” Minister, Stalin said pointing to his son and Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

He recalled the numerous achievements of his government in the sports particularly in conducting the 44th Chess Olympiad and Squash World Cup, and in improving the infrastructure.

“During the last two years, 1,864 athletes from Tamil Nadu won medals at the international and national meets and brought glory to India and Tamil Nadu. They have been provided a total incentive of Rs 52. 82 crore,” the CM noted.

The government was taking steps to establish a Sports City in Chennai, Olympic Academies in Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli and Nilgiris to train athletes and set up stadium across the state. He urged the Sports Minister and the department officials to take appropriate steps to inculcate interest in sports among the students.

According to Udhayanidhi, a total of 48 athletes from Tamil Nadu participated in the Asian Games and of them 20 players won 28 medals in 17 disciplines. PTI JSP ROH