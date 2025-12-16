CM lauds Christian community's contributions to various fields in Sikkim

Gangtok, Dec 16 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Tuesday hailed the Christian community for its contribution to education, healthcare and social service in the state.

Their institutions and devotion have strengthened unity, harmony, and brotherhood among all communities, Tamang said at a pre-Christmas event in Jorethang.

"The Christian community has played an invaluable role in shaping Sikkim's social fabric, particularly in the fields of education, healthcare, social service, and moral leadership," he said.

The CM reaffirmed the state government's commitment to safeguarding the dignity, rights, and interests of every community, and to continue walking the path of unity and mutual respect.

Expressing delight at attending the programme, he said that the occasion was a beautiful reflection of Sikkim's unity in diversity, bringing together people from all walks of life in a spirit of faith, harmony, and shared celebration. PTI KDK NN