CM lauds HPSEDC for Rs 200 crore turnover

Shimla, Oct 5 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has praised the Himachal Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation for its record turnover of Rs 200 crore-plus.

Presiding over the 106th meeting of the Board of Directors of HPSEDC Wednesday evening, he said that the HPSEDC has achieved a significant milestone by improving its financial graph and recorded a net profit of Rs 8.16 crore and a total turnover exceeding Rs 200 crore in 2022-23, a statement issued here on Thursday said.

Sukhu in the meeting asked the corportation to encourage AI-based projects and stressed on the green technologies for transparency in the government's work. He also expressed his satisfaction at the corporation's work becoming completely automated and online. PTI BPL VN VN