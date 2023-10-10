CM launches distribution of gift hampers to all ration card holders in Tripura

Agartala, Oct 10: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday launched the distribution of special gift hampers to all the 9.70 lakh ration card holders across the state ahead of the festive season in presence of Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sushanta Chowdhury.

The gift hamper includes a canvas bag, one litre mustard oil, a kilogram of pulses and flour and 500 grams of lentils and suji, an official said.

"The Narendra Modi government has been trying to maintain transparency on all fronts and the state government is also doing the same. The distribution of the gift hamper is aimed at checking price rise ahead of Durga Puja festival", Saha said.

Predicting that the state's future is bright, the chief minister said entrepreneurs are showing interest in investing in the northeastern state because of its future potential.

"Many entrepreneurs are planning to invest in the proposed Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in South Tripura's Sabroom subdivision close to Bangladesh. Once the Maitri Setu becomes operational, businessmen can easily use Chittagong port in Bangladesh," he said.

Chowdhury said the gift hampers will be distributed to people through 2,057 government fair price shops.

Chowdhury asked the ration dealers to complete distribution of the bags by next week. The food and civil supplies department will spend Rs 3.98 crore for the project, he added. PTI PS MNB