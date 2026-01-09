CM launches new 'Tell us your dream' initiative for shaping future TN

Chennai, Jan 9 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday launched a new "Tell us your dream" (Ungal kanavu sollunga) initiative to obtain people's responses on their aspirations for the state.

The goals and aspirations expressed by the people, especially the youth and rural households, would be used to evolve a programme for Tamil Nadu's future.

Launching the programme at Padianallur in Ponneri taluk of neighbouring Tiruvallur district, the Chief Minister said governance was a means to fulfil not only the dreams of the Chief Minister but also the aspirations of the people.

"Families prosper and become happy only when their dreams are heard and fulfilled. And when your dreams are fulfilled, then Tamil Nadu will also progress and develop," Stalin said.

History was replete with instances of dreams becoming a reality through hard work, he emphasised.

Recalling that he fulfilled 404 out of 505 promises that he made before the 2021 Assembly election, the Chief Minister said this achievement was made despite the Centre refusing to provide funds to the state.

At the event, Stalin interacted with a few residents and also held a video conference with a sanitary worker from Tirunelveli and heard her dreams.

Over 50,000 volunteers would be deployed to visit about 1.91 crore households to obtain their aspirations for a developed Tamil Nadu.

Later, in a post on the social media platform 'X,' Stalin said the true purpose of democracy was to listen to people's needs and translate them into plans.

"Fulfilling this is the essence of the Dravidian model. Share your dreams with our team, who will be visiting your homes as part of the 'Tell us your dream' initiative. I will strive to make them a reality by 2030," he assured.