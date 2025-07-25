CM lays foundation for ministers offices, other infra at Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh (Assam), Jul 25 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday laid the foundation stone for the offices of ministers and senior officials in Dibrugarh, in line with the government's decision to develop this eastern city as the second capital of the state.

Sarma said such moves will bring governance closer to the people.

"Today, I laid the foundation stone of the offices of ministers and senior officials in Dibrugarh. This is a pivotal moment as we diversify governance from our second capital," Sarma said in a post on X.

"Once completed, not only will the chief minister be spending three days a month in Dibrugarh, but the entire Assam Cabinet and officials will be in the city, spread over the month to ensure continuity in governance and faster decision making. With peace now a mainstay in Assam, we are taking government closer to the people," he added.

The chief minister's Office (CMO), also in a post on social media, said that the total project cost will be Rs 65 crore.

It features ministers office, dedicated blocks for the chief secretary and additional chief secretary and a convention centre, the CMO added.

Sarma had earlier announced of making Dibrugarh the second capital, with a chief minister's secretariat already inaugurated here last year.