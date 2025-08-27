CM lays foundation stone for trauma centre at Tripura Medical College

Agartala, Aug 27 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for a trauma centre at Tripura Medical College (TMC) on the occasion of its 20th foundation day.

The centre will come up in a proposed G+13 building, marking a major step towards enhancing critical care facilities in the state.

"When the right people are placed in the right position, institutions thrive. Tripura Medical College is a perfect example," said Saha, who himself was a faculty member of the medical college before joining politics.

Highlighting the steady progress of the college, the CM credited its leadership for efficient management.

Saha emphasised the importance of proper upkeep of medical infrastructure, suggesting that at least 10 per cent of departmental budgets should be earmarked for maintenance.

He also urged doctors to continuously upgrade their skills in line with evolving technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, which is increasingly impacting medical education and healthcare delivery.

Addressing concerns about patients seeking treatment outside the state, Saha reassured that Tripura is now equipped with most modern healthcare facilities.

"Many families used to sell their jewelry or property to send patients elsewhere for treatment. Now, they should know that almost all facilities are available within the state itself," he said.

On future expansion, the CM informed that there is a proposal to increase medical seats from 400 to 450, which the government is actively considering.

He also recalled with pride his association with the institution, quoting the governor’s praise for the college’s infrastructure during a recent visit. PTI JOY MNB