CM lays foundation stone of 'Himachal Haat' in Shimla, promises boost for SHGs

Shimla, Nov 12 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of "Himachal Haat", a marketplace to be constructed at a cost of Rs 2 crore near the Lift in Shimla.

It will serve as a vibrant marketplace showcasing authentic Himachali products, while "promoting the income, identity, and self-reliance of rural entrepreneurs, especially women's Self Help Groups (SHGs)", under the HIMIRA brand, a statement issued here said.

The Haat will be developed as a modern tensile structure comprising 24-25 shops, which will be allotted to SHGs from all 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh. It will bring together rural art and craft, handloom, handicraft, food processing products, and traditional Himachali cuisines under one roof, providing a permanent marketing and livelihood platform for the SHGs, the statement said.

The chief minister said his government is committed to strengthening the rural economy and empowering women’s SHGs by marketing their products under the state government-backed HIMIRA brand.

"The sale of these products has already generated an income of Rs 25 lakh for SHGs, which is expected to grow substantially in the coming time,” the CM said. However, he did not specify the period over which the earnings were made.

The government has also provided food vans to SHGs, helping them earn around Rs 50,000 per month, and plans are underway to distribute 60 additional food vans soon, he added.

Sukhu further said the government is working to upgrade facilities for the people in Shimla, including the construction of a utility duct at a cost of Rs 145 crore to shift power lines underground.

Efforts are afoot to ensure round-the-clock water and power supply in the city, he said, adding that work is in progress to convert the Circular Road into a double-lane route to ease traffic congestion.

He reiterated that the government is taking concrete steps to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant, and the results of these efforts will soon be visible to the public.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh said the Haat will be developed over an area of 4,000 square feet and is targeted for completion within eight months. He also expressed gratitude to Mayor Surender Chauhan and the Municipal Corporation of Shimla for providing land for the project.