CM lays foundation stone of multi-level Hari Nagar bus depot

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday laid the foundation stone of the multi-level Hari Nagar bus depot in West Delhi, and expressed hope that it will give a new direction to the capital's transport system.

"It is equipped with new technology and this self-sustainable building will bear its own expenses, ensuring no additional burden on the government. This state-of-the-art centre will have parking and charging facilities for more than 400 electric buses," she said.

The chief minister said employees and officers will be provided with all essential amenities such as cleaning facilities, offices and dormitories.

The building will also have a commercial complex and a mall, she said.

Gupta said currently there are 3,000 electric buses plying in Delhi and by the end of next year, there will be 6,000 such buses on roads.

The foundation stone of the bus depot was laid as part of the 'Seva Pakhwada' being observed to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.