Delhi CM leads clean-up drive at Hanuman temple in Connaught Place

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday took part in a cleanliness drive at the Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place and urged officials, public representatives, and citizens to actively join the ongoing citywide campaign to clean and beautify the national capital.

The drive, launched by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Monday, is part of a 20-day mega campaign to improve sanitation and public hygiene across the city.

"In Delhi, a cleanliness drive is being conducted by civic agencies and the government in the NDMC area. Today's event was symbolic... a message to all officials and leaders that everyone must step out and take responsibility for a better and more beautiful Delhi," the chief minister said.

She added that a clean Delhi is the right of its citizens and praised the NDMC for its efforts to promote cleanliness.

"I request everyone to take part in this campaign. All officials, public representatives, and RWAs should join hands to support this initiative," she said.

Gupta also offered prayers at the Hanuman Mandir.

The cleanliness drive comes days after a high-level meeting, chaired by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena at the Raj Niwas and attended by senior administrative and police officials, set the tone for intensified inter-departmental coordination over the next three weeks.

NDMC officials said the campaign will involve rigorous cleaning, maintenance, and beautification work in public areas under its jurisdiction, with all departments mobilised for the effort.