CM-led panel formed to boost investment and industry in Tripura

Agartala, Jul 5 (PTI) Tripura Commerce and Industries Minister Santana Chakma on Friday said the state government has constituted a high-level committee aimed at boosting investment and industry.

The eight-member Investment Promotion Agency of Tripura (IPAT) committee will be headed by Chief Minister Manik Saha, with Chakma serving as vice-chairperson of the panel.

Chakma emphasised that IPAT will function as the primary authority to promote investments and industries in Tripura, with a focus on overcoming obstacles like land acquisition to expedite project implementation.

Highlighting recent achievements, Chakma said during this year's Northeastern Industry Summit in Delhi, the state government entered into 14 agreements with potential investors. Currently, six entrepreneurs have invested Rs 29.85 crore in establishing industrial units, with an additional Rs 750 crore in investments slated for the near future, she said.

Addressing infrastructure updates, Chakma said the Kamalasagar border haat in Sepahijala district will reopen soon. She added, "The Joint Border Committee assessed the condition of the border haat, which was closed due to the Covid pandemic. We are optimistic about resuming operations shortly." Furthermore, the minister underscored ongoing collaborations with the central government to operationalise the Maitri Setu at the earliest.

Inaugurated in March 2021 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina, the Maitri Setu is pivotal in enhancing connectivity and trade between the two neighbouring nations.