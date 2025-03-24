CM, LoP spar over demand for CBI probe into chief engineer's death

Shimla, Mar 24 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and leader of opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jai Ram Thakur on Monday sparred on the demand for a CBI probe into the death of an HPPCL chief engineer, with the CM asserting that those found guilty in the high-level probe would not be spared.

Speaking in the House, the chief minister alleged that the CBI and the ED are in the hands of the BJP and said these agencies should not be misused for deriving political mileage.

The chief minister's remarks irked the BJP members, who walked out of the House raising slogans.

Chief engineer Vimal Negi went missing on March 10 and his body was found in Bilaspur on March 18. His wife had alleged that it was "not a suicide but murder" and said that her husband was pressured, denied holidays and harassed by seniors even though he was unwell.

The chief minister said that the wife of Vimal Negi is like his sister and assured the House that an impartial probe would be conducted into the death.

Asserting that the government was capable of protecting the lives and property of the people, the chief minister said that stress was on making the investigation more effective by using modern technology and sharing information with other states.

He informed the House that during the BJP rule, 44,426 cases were registered between 2017 and 2020 while 42,180 cases were registered during the tenure of the present government, reflecting a decline of five per cent.

Similarly, 759 cases of rape were registered during the BJP rule while 742 cases were registered during the rule of the present government, he said adding that the government has launched a targeted crusade against drug addiction and the menace has been checked to some extent after enforcing the PIT-NDPS Act.

He appreciated the initiative taken by SP Shimla and Solan in the fight against drugs and informed that properties of drug peddlers worth Rs 25.42 cores had been seized during the past two years.

The CM also accused the previous BJP government of sheltering the mining mafia.

Earlier, the LOP said that the law and order in the state had been torn into shreds and for the first time gang-wars were being witnessed and reiterated the demand of the CBI probe into Vimal Negi's death.

Satpal Satti (BJP) raised the issue of "frequent shoot-outs" in the state and Trilok Jamwal and Randhir Sharma (both BJP) also dubbed the Bilaspur shoot-out as gang war.

The members were speaking during cut motions which were rejected by the House in the absence of BJP MLAs.

Talking to the media persons outside the house, Jai Ram Thakur said that the opposition and the family members of the deceased are constantly demanding a CBI inquiry but the government does not want it as the probe will lead to many big revelations. PTI BPL RT RT