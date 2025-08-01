CM made 'secret' move to shift Mizoram capital from Aizawl, claims MNF

Aizawl, Aug 1 (PTI) Mizoram's main opposition party, the Mizo National Front (MNF), on Friday charged Chief Minister Lalduhoma with "secretly" trying to shift the state capital from Aizawl to Thenzawl in Serchhip district and seeking funds from the Centre to execute the plan.

Thenzawl is a census town located about 93 km from Aizawl, and it falls under the Serchhip constituency from where Lalduhoma was elected consecutively in the 2018 and 2023 assembly polls.

MNF general secretary Zodinpuia alleged that Lalduhoma has submitted a petition to the Centre seeking financial help to relocate the state capital to Thenzawl, which he has been hiding from the people.

"On April 24, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs sent letters to the Mizoram chief secretary and resident commissioner in Delhi under the subject 'shifting of state capital from Aizawl to Thenzawl', asking them to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the matter," Zodinpuia said while addressing a function at the MNF office in Aizawl.

Several official documents accessed by the party also pointed out that a move has been on to shift the state capital from Aizawl to Thenzawl, he claimed.

The CM had only revealed about developing Thenzawl as a 'peace city' to decongest Aizawl, the MNF leader said, adding that Lalduhoma neither disclosed his actual plan nor did he consult the people of Mizoram, particularly Aizawl residents, on the matter.

"We demand the chief minister clarify his secret plan to shift the state capital from Aizawl to Thenzawl," Zodinpuia said.

The Chief Minister's Office could not be contacted on the matter.

On April 4, Lalduhoma said that plans were afoot to develop Thenzawl and the surrounding areas as a ‘peace city’ to house about 10 lakh people.

Lalduhoma had said that he was optimistic about getting financial help from the Centre for the project, as he had earlier discussed the plan with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The CM had also said he discussed the plan with the 16th Finance Commission, and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs approved Rs 10 crore to develop a master plan for the project.

Thenzawl is a centre for the traditional Mizo handloom industry and is famous for tourist sites, including Vantawng, the highest waterfall in Mizoram, a deer park and the state’s lone golf course. PTI COR NN