CM Majhi inaugurates key facilities at Sambalpur hospital

Bhubaneswar, Jan 11 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday inaugurated a trauma care centre and OPD building at Sambalpur district headquarters hospital.

Majhi, who was on a two-day visit to the western district, inaugurated the medical facilities set up at a total cost of Rs 21.28 crore.

He also inaugurated the Central Sterile Supply Department (CSSD) building, constructed at a cost of Rs 2.53 crore. Various medical supplies and equipment will be cleaned and sterilised at the department using modern systems, officials said.

The CM said there is a need to set up trauma care centres in every district due to the increasing number of accidents.

"Steps are being taken to open a total of 89 modern trauma care centres in the state. This will reduce the number of deaths and injuries due to accidents, and the injured will get a better treatment facility in time," he said.

Stating that the state government is upgrading various hospitals to strengthen the health infrastructure, he said the new OPD building is also a part of it.

The CM expressed hope that with these new health infrastructures, the people of Sambalpur will be able to get quality and modern services in the healthcare sector. PTI BBM BBM SOM