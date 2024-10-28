CM Majhi undertakes 2nd aerial survey of cyclone-hit areas in coastal Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Oct 28 (PTI) For the second consecutive day, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday conducted an aerial survey of areas affected by Cyclone Dana in Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts, officials said.

During the survey from a special helicopter, Majhi observed the cyclone’s landfall point at Habelikhati shore in Kendrapara district.

Accompanied by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi, and Chief Secretary Majon Ahuja, the Chief Minister held a review meeting at the DRDO campus in Balasore. Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) DK Singh and DGP YB Khurania were also present, along with several local MLAs.

The team assessed the situation, assessing the damage caused by the cyclone and subsequent flash floods. They also reviewed the ongoing restoration and rehabilitation efforts in the affected areas.

On Sunday, Majhi had directed officials to prepare a damage report by November 2 for submission to the Centre and to expedite compensation for the affected.

Cyclone Dana, which struck the Odisha coast on October 25, affected around 36 lakh people across 14 districts, causing significant damage to standing crops due to the accompanying rains and floods. Fortunately, there were no casualties among humans or livestock in the state. PTI AAM AAM MNB