CM Majhi visits New Delhi to seek investment for Odisha

Bhubaneswar, April 6 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday went to New Delhi to seek investments for his state.

During the visit, the state government will sign agreements with the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Petronet LNG, and Indian Strategic Petrochemical Reserves Ltd, among others, a statement said.

These collaborations underscore the state government's commitment to making Odisha a leading hub for petrochemicals and chemicals, it said.

The CM will visit the HCL Tech campus in Noida and meet influential industry captains from diverse sectors.

He is likely to return to Odisha on April 9, the statement said.