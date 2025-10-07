CM Mamata Banerjee shows no 'mamata' for people: Union minister BL Verma

Budaun (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) A day after two senior BJP leaders were attacked in West Bengal, Union minister B L Verma on Tuesday hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying that although her name is Mamata, she shows no "mamata" for people.

BJP leaders -- MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh -- were attacked by a mob during their visit to the landslide-hit Nagrakata area in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal.

"The government in West Bengal is led by Mamata Banerjee. Although her name is Mamata, she has no 'mamata' (motherly love) for the people. Every day, sisters and daughters are raped and heinous crimes like murder are committed in West Bengal.

"This is not the first attack on BJP leaders in West Bengal, several party workers and leaders have been murdered before. Instead of apologizing or expressing regret, the (West Bengal) government is busy protecting the accused," Verma told reporters here.

On the incident of a lawyer trying to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, the Union minister of state for consumer affairs, food and public distribution termed it as reprehensible and said that there are many other ways to express protest.

On the tension in Bareilly, Verma said that those who spoiled the atmosphere are being punished and will not be spared.

Verma, who is also minister of state for social justice and empowerment, launched Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan here. The campaign will run for three months and emphasize the use of indigenous products. PTI COR NAV KVK KVK