CM Mann announces helpline to assist Punjabis stranded in Middle East

Chandigarh, Mar 2 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced a round-the-clock helpline number to assist Punjabis stranded in affected countries following the joint Israel-US attack on Iran, assuring them all possible help.

Stating that the state government is in constant touch with the Centre to ensure their safe and prompt return, CM Mann said Punjab will extend full support and cooperation to those stuck in the strife-torn Middle East.

"The state government is constantly in touch with the Government of India to ensure the safe and prompt return of those stuck. Due to the conflicts in Arab countries, many Punjabis in these nations are facing serious difficulties. The Punjab government has set up a helpline. If any person or their family is stranded in these countries, they can call on these numbers," he said.

"People can call 0172 2260042 and 0172 2260043, or send a WhatsApp message to +91 94787 79112, if any kind of help is required," the CM said.

Reiterating the government's commitment, CM Mann said, "We are committed to providing all necessary support and assistance to the stranded people as soon as possible." Expressing solidarity with the families of the youth and students stuck in Gulf countries, he said, "The state government stands firmly with these families in this hour of crisis." He also urged the Centre to intervene for the safe evacuation of Punjabis stranded in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) also released helpline numbers for those stuck in the affected countries.

An appeal is made to all Punjabis that if any family member, relative, or friend of yours is stranded in the Gulf or is in need of any kind of immediate assistance, then please contact the helpline number 7408560065 issued by the Punjab BJP immediately, it said in a post on X.

SAD also said that in this hour of crisis, the entire party stands shoulder to shoulder with its Punjabi community and is fully prepared to provide every possible assistance.

"An appeal to all Punjabis: If any individual, family, or your relative or friend in these countries needs any kind of help, please contact the helpline number +91 9501287100," said the party in a post on X.